CAA Unrest: 3 Jamia Students Named in FIR by Delhi Police

“On the stairs of Jama Masjid on 20 December, the same place from where Maulana Abul Kalam Azad had raised his voice against the British, we will raise our voice against this 'new Partition' from the same platform. We will have a namaz there and take Babasaheb's Constitution with us. We will also march to Jantar Mantar. I know there will be efforts made to stop the march. We are not afraid of bullets and and lathis. We are ready to get martyred if they kill us. But we will not watch the country die in front of us,” he said

“This country belongs to everybody. Today, Muslims are being thrashed, tomorrow it will be Sikhs, Dalits, backward classes and then there will be those seculars who support all of them. Amit Shah should accept his mistake and resign. He should be ashamed of trying to break this country apart and go against the Constitution despite being the Home Minister. He is trying to impose a two-nation formula in the country. He is trying to follow Savarkar's formula but that is not going to happen,” he added.