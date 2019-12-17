CAA Unrest: 3 Jamia Students Named in FIR by Delhi Police

The Delhi police on Tuesday, 17 December named three students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the unrest on 15 December and booked them under IPC provisions for rioting and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
As nationwide protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act raged on, West Bengal Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ajeet Singh Yadav was injured after a bomb was hurled at police in Sankrail Manikpur area. He has been admitted to a hospital
Meanwhile, Delhi's Saket Court sent 10 accused, in connection with Jamia Millia Islamia incident, to 14-day judicial custody.
Earlier, Opposition leaders led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind over police action in Jamia University.
- Home Minister Amit Shah said that the CAA was a part of the Nehru-Liaquat pact, but Congress failed to implement it for 70 years
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress party is instigating Muslims over the CAA for political purposes
- SC has asked petitioners to approach High Courts within whose jurisdictions incidents are said to have happened
- The police on Wednesday said people hospitalised with bullet injuries got themselves admitted and denied firing at any Jamia students
- Jamia officials claimed Delhi Police entered the campus ‘forcefully’
No Official Report Sought from Jamia, AMU: HRD
The Vice Chancellors of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University did not meet HRD officials at Ministry and no formal report has been sought, Ministry of Human Resource Development sources told ANI.
Closure of Kalindi Kunj Road Connecting Noida and Delhi Extended till Wednesday
On directions of Delhi Police, closure of Kalindi Kunj road connecting Noida and Delhi after Jamia Nagar incident has been extended till Wednesday.
Police Patrolling Intensified in Delhi
In view of violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jamia and eastern Delhi, patrolling has been intensified in the city to maintain law and order, police said on Tuesday.
Group patrolling has been initiated and pickets erected in outer, north and northwest districts of Delhi, they said.
Meetings have been held with members of Aman Committee, Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), police mitras and respectable members of society to discuss the prevailing situation, police said.
"We have urged people to avoid rumours being circulated on various social media platforms and to maintain law and order and peace in the area," said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).
3 Jamia Students Named in FIR by Delhi Police
The Delhi police on Tuesday named three students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the unrest on 15 December and booked them under IPC provisions for rioting and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
Bangladesh Seeks Postponement of Meetings with India on River Management
Amid protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Bangladesh has sought postponement of two meetings with India on river management scheduled for later this week, sources said on Tuesday.
Sources said the meetings were scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday.
They added one was joint committee meeting and another technical level meeting.
Protests in UP's Gorakhpur Against CAA, Police Action in Jamia
Protests were held across Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district against the amended Citizenship Act and the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students.
While Imambara Mutavallian committee submitted a memorandum at the district magistrate office demanding the rollback of the CAA, the Congress staged a protest at Mahatma Gandhi statute in the Town-Hall area.
Samajwadi Chatra Sabha members also protested at DDU Gorakhpur University gate.
The president of Gorakhpur Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, Gavish Dubey, said the amended citizenship law is "against the spirit of the Constitution".
On the Jamia incident, he said police action on the students is "condemnable".
Jamia Sends Report to HRD Over Police Action
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar has sent a report to the HRD Ministry detailing sequence of events about the police action in campus, sources told PTI on Tuesday, adding that no formal request has been received for ordering a high-level enquiry.
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar informed the HRD Ministry that the university's Executive Council (EC) had on Monday passed a resolution to demand a high-level enquiry into the police action on students inside the varsity library.
"No formal request has been received so far about the enquiry," a source said.
West Bengal Dy Commissioner (HQ) Injured in ‘Bomb Attack’ Over CAA
West Bengal Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajeet Singh Yadav was injured after a bomb was hurled at police while they were trying to disperse the protesters protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act in Sankrail Manikpur area, today. He has been admitted to a hospital.
No Police Station Set on Fire in Seelampur: Delhi Police
Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa refuted reports of any police station being set on fire in Seelampur incident.
“No police station was set on fire today; only one police booth was damaged during protest. CCTV footage is being collected and will be examined. Investigation is underway,” he said.
Oxford University Students Protest Against CAA
Students of Oxford University staged protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
113 People Detained in UP for Objectionable Social Media Posts
Uttar Pradesh Police has detained 113 people for allegedly trying to vitiate atmosphere through their social media posts, following violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the state.
“State police has lodged 18 FIRs and detained 113 people, including 28 in Mau, (since Monday) for trying to vitiate atmosphere by their posts through different mediums of social media”, an official statement issued here said.
"Legal action is underway against those detained," it said.
Director General of Police O P Sigh has asked the police to remain vigilant and enhance patrolling. He called for coordination with principals of school, colleges and madrassas and appealed to them to assist the police in maintaining peace in the state.
Islamic Political Outfits Carry Out Protests Across Kerala, Over 350 Arrested
The dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kerala to protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and attack on Jamia students in Delhi evoked a partial response on Tuesday, but stone-pelting on state owned buses and road blockades were reported from across the state.
Over 350 people were arrested as a precautionary measure.
Major political parties, including the ruling CPI(M) led LDF and the Opposition Congress headed UDF had distanced themselves from the hartal, which was called by a group of 30 Islamic and political outfits.
Roads Blocked, Tyres Burnt in Parts of West Bengal Over CAA
Road and rail blockades continued in parts of West Bengal though no major incidents of violence were reported, even as rallies were taken out to protest against the citizenship law.
Districts like Malda and Murshidabad, which has seen violent protests over the last few days, were relatively calm, police said.
In North 24 Parganas' Basirhat area, a road was blocked for a few hours with agitators raising slogans against the amended Citizenship Act.
Protesters also blocked roads and set tyres on fire in Tehatta and Dhubalia areas of the Nadia district. In South 24 Parganas, protesters blocked roads and railway tracks in Diamond Harbour.
Roads were also blocked in Sankrail area of the Howrah district that saw violent protests in the last few days. An officer of the Howrah City Police, deputy commissioner Ajit Singh Yadav, was injured during raids to nab those involved in the violence as a crude bomb was hurled at him.
Delhi Police Top Brass Briefs MHA on Violence During Anti-CAA Protests
Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik briefed Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other senior officials of the ministry on the violence at Jamia Milia University and Seelampur during anti-CAA protests and the prevailing situation in the national capital, officials told PTI.
During a review meeting, the police commissioner was asked to explain the two incidents and the prevailing ground situation in Delhi.
The home ministry officials are said to have expressed their unhappiness over the two incidents happening within just three days, an official said.
They asked the Delhi Police brass to strengthen the intelligence gathering mechanism so that such incidents do not occur in future and timely action can be taken to prevent them, the official said.
BSP Delegation to Meet President on Wednesday
The Bahujan Samaj Party will be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday and seek the repeal of the new Citizenship Act.
The BSP, which was not part of other Opposition parties in their visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, would be meeting the President separately.
"We had sought time from President Ram Nath Kovind and would be meeting him tomorrow morning," BSP leader Danish Ali told PTI.
500 Hindu Refugees from Pak Celebrate CAA with Guj BJP MP
Around 500 Hindu refugees from Pakistan living in Gujarat gathered in Mehsana to celebrate the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
These refugees, awaiting Indian citizenship, currently reside in the state's Mehsana, Ahmedabad and Banaskantha districts, said BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jugalji Thakor, at whose farm house they gathered to praise the Narendra Modi government for passing the legislation.
"Around 500 Hindu refugees from Pakistan, living in different parts of Gujarat, gathered here because they wanted to express happiness over CAA as they will soon be granted citizenship," Thakor told reporters.
They were persecuted and tortured in Pakistan and, hence, fled to India, he added.
300 'Identified' for Spreading Rumours Online, Says Noida Police
The Noida Police said it has identified and warned around 300 people spreading rumours on social media regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and may initiate action against them including arrest.
"Around 300 people have been identified and issued warnings over spreading rumours online related to the citizenship law. Some of them are repeat offenders and on police radar. Action will be initiated against them and they can be arrested also depending on our probe," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna told PTI.
RJD Moves SC Against Citizenship Amendment Act
RJD leader Manoj Jha moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying that providing citizenship on the ground of religion was against the basic structure doctrine of the Constitution.
Jha in his plea said that the Act was violative of secularism as it excludes people in providing citizenship with a "malafide intention to discriminate" against religious groups not covered by the amendment.
Patna DM Bars Dharna, Procession and Protest March at Kargil Chowk
The Patna district administration barred dharna, procession, demonstration, protest march and gathering in the 100 meter vicinity of the Kargil chowk amid protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
District Magistrate Kumar Ravi issued prohibitory orders using powers enshrined under section 144 of CrPC in order to maintain peace, tranquility besides maintaining law and order situation in the area.
IYC Takes Out Torchlight March in Solidarity with Jamia Students
Expressing solidarity with the Jamia Millia Islamia students, activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) took out a torchlight procession from RP road to India Gate.
The "brutal" use of force by police against Jamia students is an attack on their human rights and freedom of expression. The Youth Congress condemns it and joins them in their opposition to the amended Citizenship Act, said IYC president Srinivas B V.
'Why this Obsession With Pakistan?': Yechury Hits Out at Modi
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "obsessed" with Pakistan after he dared the Congress and "its friends" to declare they would accord Indian nationality to all Pakistanis.
"Modi should hear his Home Minister (Amit Shah) more often, as he draws a link between the discriminatory Citizenship Act and the proposed all-India NRC," Yechury said, tagging a video of Shah where he is purportedly talking about the citizenship law.
"The people of India are seeing through this clearly now," the Left leader added.
Former Congress MLA Named as Accused in Jamia Violence FIR
Former Congress MLA Asif Khan has been named as an accused in the FIR, for involvement in Jamia Millia Islamia incident that took place on 15 December, Delhi Police Said.
Internet Shutdown in North Dinajpur Extended for 48 Hours
The restriction on internet service has been extended for next 48 hours across the North Dinajpur district.
Pakistani Militants, SIMI Activists Behind CAA Violence: BJP MP
Pakistan-backed militants and activists of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) were behind the violence in different parts of the country during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), BJP MP Shankar Lalwani claimed on Tuesday.
The Lok Sabha member from Indore said students were not involved in the violence during the anti-CAA protests in Delhi and accused the Congress of speaking Pakistans language over the emotive issue.
"On the basis of inputs received by the Union home ministry, I think Pakistan-supported terrorists and activists of SIMI were behind the violent protests against the CAA," Lalwani said.
"We saw that students were not involved in the anti- CAA violence in Delhi. People behind such incidents want to vitiate the countrys atmosphere by creating chaos. There should be strong action against such people," he added.
Gautam Gambhir Appeals for Peace
Cricketer-turned-East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir appealed to people to maintain peace and distance themselves from violence.
"I want to appeal to people to maintain peace and distance themselves from any kind of violence. Whatever your grievances, you may peacefully discuss it with the government. Do not be misled by any political party or any person," Gambhir said.
Protest Against CAA Outside Sabarmati Ashram
Students, activists and others staged a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) outside the Sabarmati Ashram.
Around 50 protesters stood outside the Ashram - set up by Mahatma Gandhi in 1917 - holding placards which read "India Rejects CAA", "Withdraw NRC and CAA", Stop Dividing India", "Stop Violence Against Minorities" and "Save Constitution".
India Fumes over Pak PM Raising 'Refugee Crisis Because of India' at Geneva
India on Tuesday dismissed as "falsehoods" Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments at a global refugee conference that millions of Muslims could flee India due to "clampdown" in Kashmir and enactment of the amended citizenship law.
In a sharp reaction, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Khan has once again "peddled familiar falsehoods" at a multilateral platform to advance his "narrow" political agenda by making gratuitous and unwarranted remarks on matters entirely internal to India.
In his address at the Global Refugee Forum (GRF) in Geneva, Khan came down hard on India for scrapping special status of Jammu and Kashmir as well as on the amended citizenship law.
"It should now be clear to the entire world that this is an established pattern of his (Khan) habitual and compulsive abuse of global forums," the MEA spokesperson said.
"It has been the unfortunate experience of most of Pakistan's neighbours that actions by that country have had adverse consequences next door," he added.
2 Arrested in Lucknow Amid Unrest Over Police Action on Jamia Students
Two people were arrested for being involved in violent protest and stone pelting on police over Citizenship Amendment Act and Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University incidents.
Congress Stages Protests Against CAA in Haridwar
Congress workers in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district staged a protest against the amended Citizenship Act and police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia.
Led by Jwalapur councilor Suhail Akhtar Qureshi and Congress city chief Sanjay Agarwal, the protesters raised slogans against the Centre.
The two leaders claimed that the BJP is trying to polarise the country under the guise of the amended citizenship law.
'Amit Shah Trying to Impose a Two-Nation Theory': Bhim Army Chief
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad slammed Amit Shah for the unrest over the Citizenship Amendment Act and announced that he will lead a march from Delhi’s Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on 20 December.
“On the stairs of Jama Masjid on 20 December, the same place from where Maulana Abul Kalam Azad had raised his voice against the British, we will raise our voice against this 'new Partition' from the same platform. We will have a namaz there and take Babasaheb's Constitution with us. We will also march to Jantar Mantar. I know there will be efforts made to stop the march. We are not afraid of bullets and and lathis. We are ready to get martyred if they kill us. But we will not watch the country die in front of us,” he said
“This country belongs to everybody. Today, Muslims are being thrashed, tomorrow it will be Sikhs, Dalits, backward classes and then there will be those seculars who support all of them. Amit Shah should accept his mistake and resign. He should be ashamed of trying to break this country apart and go against the Constitution despite being the Home Minister. He is trying to impose a two-nation formula in the country. He is trying to follow Savarkar's formula but that is not going to happen,” he added.
'Shoot at Sight if Anybody Seen Destroying Public Property': MoS Railways
Union Minister of State of Railways, Suresh Angadi speaking on damage to properties said that he has given “shoot at sight” orders.
"I strictly warn concerned district administration and railway authorities, if anybody destroys public property, including railway, I direct as a Minister, shoot them at sight" he said.
HRD Seeks Report from Jamia, AMU
The HRD Ministry sought reports from both Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday on the sequence of events that transpired on the camp uses leading to violence, and asked them to ensure peace is maintained.
The vice chancellors of both the varsities visited the Human Resource Development Ministry on Tuesday and presented the facts.
"Both the VCs had come to the ministry today and met senior officials. The situation is now normal on both the campuses and maximum students residing in hostel have gone back home as vacation have been announced. The varsities will announce a fresh schedule for pending examination once the campuses reopen in January," a source said.
Empty Cartridge Found in Jamia Not Fired by Police: MHA
The police did not fire any bullet on protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, but an empty cartridge was found from the area, a senior Home Ministry official said on Tuesday.
"We want to make it clear that the Delhi Police did not fire any bullet on protesters at Jamia. However, investigation is on about an empty cartridge that was found from the spot," the official said.
"Hidden Mob" Responsible for Seelampur Unrest
A “hidden mob”, which swelled to 4,000 to 5,000 people, indulged in “minor clashes” with police in Seelampur on Tuesday, officials said, asserting that the situation was brought under control soon.
“A hidden mob, without any prior information, marched to Seelampur point. It swelled to 4,000-5,000 people. They were peaceful for about 30 minutes. But after that they indulged in minor clashes,” an official said.
21 Injured in Seelampur Including Security Personnel
Twenty-one people were injured in the Seelampur unrest, of which 12 are Delhi police personnel and three are from Rapid Action Force, Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police said.
“Five persons have been detained. Two police booths have been damaged. No lathi-charge was done by the police,” he said.
Madras University Students Protest Amid Police Presence
Students hold protest in Madras University over Citizenship Amendment Act amid police presence.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla Meets Commissioner of Delhi Police
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla meets Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik to take a stock of law and order situation in the national capital.
CAA Has Nothing to Do With NRC: Ravi Shankar Prasad
The amended Citizenship Act has nothing to do with the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday.
He also said that the Act does not take away the citizenship of an Indian national of any religion.
“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has nothing to do with the NRC (CAA ka koi matlab nahin hai NRC se),” Prasad said at an Aaj Tak event.
Will Take Back Citizens Staying Illegally In India If Provided Proof: Bangladesh
Will take back any Bangladeshi citizen staying in India illegally if evidence is provided, advisor to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina said, as quoted by PTI.
Chennai Police Enters Madras University
Chennai police enters Madras University as students hold protests over Citizenship Amendment Act, NDTV reported.
Stalin Attacks Modi Govt Over CAA
Sharpening its attack on the Narendra Modi government over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the DMK on Tuesday alleged the Centre's objective was not India's progress but 'trampling' the rights of Muslims.
DMK President M K Stalin called the act "hasty and autocratic" and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not fulfilling his electoral promises such as doubling farmers' income and two crore jobs per year and instead implementing measures that were 'detrimental' to the country.
Addressing a protest meeting in this temple town, about 50 km from Chennai, Stalin, also the leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, listed out abrogation of Article 370, which "stifled democracy in Kashmir," and bringing a law against triple talaq.
Protesters Ask Odisha Govt to Clear Stance on CAA
The stir against amended citizenship law reached Odisha on Tuesday, with agitators staging a peaceful protest here and urging Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to clear the BJD government's stance on the issue.
Protesters of different faiths held placards against amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) but did not raise slogans during a rally that started at Satyanagar Masjid here and was slated to end near Naveen Niwas, the chief minister's residence.
They held placards describing CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) as "Conspiracy Against Bharat".
More Metro Stations Open in Delhi
All entry and exit gates of Seelampur, Welcome, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are open.
Delhi LG Anil Baijal Appeals for Peace
Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal appealed for peaceful protests.
“I appeal to all to maintain peace. Don't get involved in any kind of violence and immediately inform Delhi Police about violent elements. Violence is not only illegal but also inhuman. Express your concerns through peaceful democratic means,” he said.
Seelampur AAP MLA Appeals for Peace
AAP MLA from Seelampur, Mohd Ishraq Khan appealed for peaceful protests.
“Since the former MLA took out rally, entire atmosphere has been disrupted. All markets have been shut down and goons called in. This is not right for anyone, I appeal to the protesters to go back to their houses,” he said.
Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed in Mau
Mau District Magistrate ordered all schools and colleges in the district to remain closed till further orders.
India Rejects Pak Resolution on CAA
India rejects resolution adopted by Pakistan's National Assembly on citizenship amendment law, the MEA said in a statement.
“The Resolution adopted by Pakistan’s National Assembly yesterday (on Citizenship Amendment Act) makes references to matters that are entirely the internal affairs of India. We categorically reject the Resolution,” the statement said.
ILS Law College Community Condemns Police Action on Students
The faculty, students and alumni of ILS Law College have issued a statement of solidarity condemning the manner in which the police have dealt with the students protesting at various Universities.
“We are students, teachers and alumni of the Indian Law Society’s Law College, Pune. We strongly condemn the violent police action on students in Universities across India where legitimate, peaceful protests against the unjust and discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 are ongoing,” the statement read.
“We condemn the terrorizing of institutions of learning using the disproportionate weight of state machinery to stifle legitimate dissent. It is highly unbecoming of the state machinery to unleash violence on students. We stand in solidarity with the students who have suffered this indiscriminate brutality. We request the judiciary to take cognizance of these brutal acts by the state machinery and initiate an independent inquiry,” it added.
Assam Youth Cong Chief Set Dais Set for Shinzo Abe on Fire, Claims Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Youth Congress chief set ablaze dais built for Japan PM's visit to Guwahati during 11 December protests. SIT will probe the incident, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
4 FIRs Filed in Lucknow Over CAA Violence
Four FIRs have been lodged in connection with Monday's protest against the amended citizenship law at an Islamic seminary and a private university in Lucknow, police said on Tuesday.
Two FIRs each were registered against unknown persons in the Hasanganj police station and the Gudamba police station of the state capital. The FIRs at the Hasanganj police station pertains to the protest by students of Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema, while those at Gudamba police station pertains the stir at the private Integral University.
19 Arrested in UP's Mau
Nineteen people have been arrested in UP’s Mau in connection with Monday night's violence, which erupted over police action in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, officials said.
"In connection with Monday's violence in Dakshintola area of Mau, as many as 24 persons have been identified so far. Of this 19 have been arrested. The mischief mongers are being identified through video footage and photos published in various newspapers," Additional Director General (Prosecution) Ashutosh Pandey told reporters on Tuesday.
Jamia Incident Accused Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody
Delhi's Saket Court sends ten accused, in connection with Jamia Millia Islamia incident, to 14-day judicial custody.
'Situation in Seelampur Under Control': Delhi Police PRO
Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa said that the situation in Seelampur is now under control.
“Situation is under control in Seelampur. We are monitoring the situation. We are taking CCTV footage from areas where any incident is taking place. Video recording is also being done. None of the people, involved in such incidents, will be spared,” he said.
Modi Govt 'Shutting Down' People's Voices: Sonia Gandhi
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Modi government of "shutting down" people's voices and bringing legislations which are not acceptable to them.
Gandhi told reporters that the situation was "very serious".
“The situation in the Northeast which is now spreading throughout country including the capital because of the act, is a very serious situation, we fear that it may spread even further. We're anguished at the manner in which police dealt with peaceful demonstration,” she said.
“We've an example in Delhi where police entered the Jamia women hostel and dragged them out, it mercilessly beat students.I think you all have seen that Modi government seems to have no compassion when it comes to shutting down people's voices and implement legislation,” she added.
Trains, Flight Ops Resume in Guwahati
Flight operations and railway services resumed in Guwahati on Tuesday, in a major relief to hundreds of stranded passengers, as the city limps back to normalcy after days of violent protests over the citizenship law.
Flights to and from the Dibrugarh airport is also operating as per schedule, officials said.
"Trains, including some intercity services, resumed services as law and order situation has gradually improved in the state," Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson Subhanan Chanda told PTI.
Services of other trains are being gradually resumed, he added.
5 Arrested in Gujarat Over CAA
Five students of the Maharaja Sayajirao University here were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making objectionable graffiti, which included the word 'Modi', to protest the new Citizenship Act, police said.
The students, from the university's Fine Arts faculty, made the 'swastika' sign with black spray colour in place of 'o' in the word 'Modi', a police official said.
Search was underway for two other students, who were absconding, he said.
The students selected places like the police headquarters, Kala Ghoda Circle, wall of Fatehgunj pavilion and the wall of a hostel near Rosary School to make the graffiti in order to attract attention of the public, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-2), Sandeep Chaudhary said.
Tension Around AMU Continue
Tension gripped some localities adjoining the Aligarh Muslim University campus on Tuesday, as people started collecting at crossings and raised slogans against amended Citizenship Act.
On Tuesday, shopkeepers in Jamalpur and Dodhpur downed shutters as tension erupted briefly.
A police force was rushed to these spots and the situation defused.
"We managed to persuade the protesters with help of local community leaders and announcements from mosques that their concerns would be conveyed to government and that their interests would not be served by taking law in their hands," SP city Abhishek told PTI.
All Entry Exit gates to Seelampur Metro Stations Open
All entry and exit gates at Seelampur metro station, which were closed in view of violence that ensued following protests over the amended Citizenship Act on Tuesday, were opened.
"All entry & exit gates of Seelampur are open," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.
AAP Leaders Slam Delhi Police for Lathi-Charge on Jamia Students
Following the arrest of 10 people with criminal background for allegedly being involved in violence near the Jamia Millia Islamia, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday asked why students were lathi-charged by the Delhi Police "without any reason".
Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi had tweeted about Delhi Police arresting 10 people for violence and arson near the varsity on Sunday and that none of them were students of Jamia.
"If the students of Jamia were not involved in arson and violence, then a LOT of questions need to be answered by @DelhiPolice about why they entered the Jamia campus, and indulged in such brutality towards students," she said.
Oppose CAA As Much As You Want, Refugees Will Be Given Citizenhip
“Oppose CAA politically as much as you can, but we will ensure that refugees get Indian citizenship,” Home Minister Amit Shah said.
Oppn Leaders Led by Sonia Gandhi Meet Prez Ram Nath Kovind
Leaders of some opposition parties led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind over the police action in Jamia Millia Islamia.
The opposition has demanded a judicial probe into Sunday's police action against Jamia students.
The opposition leaders had on Monday said they would lodge their protest with the president against the government over the police action and the amendments to the citizenship law
Protests Erupt in Pune
Students and civilians took to streets in Pune against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
No Bullets Fired in Seelampur, Says Police
Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, commenting on the Seelampur incident said that no bullet was fired.
“No bullet has been fired. Only tear gas shells used. Situation is under control now. Some police personnel are injured. Two public transport buses, one Rapid Action Force bus and some bikes damaged during the protest,” he said.
CAA Not Anti-Muslim: Rajnath Singh
The amended Citizenship Act is not anti-Muslim, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the Indian community here and said "our culture does not teach us to hate".
Singh, who arrived in the US on Monday for the 2019 US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington on 18 December, addressed members of the Indian community during an event organised by the Consulate General of India at the educational organisation, Asia Society.
Assam Leader Akhi Gogoi Sent to 10 Days Judicial Custody
Peasants' leader Akhil Gogoi, arrested under UAPA amid protests over citizenship law, sent to 10-day NIA custody by special court in Guwahati.
AMU Asks for More security
AMU Registrar in letter to Aligarh Dist Magistrate has asked for more security.
“Admin got info through sources that anti-social elements in garb of protest may enter Admin block of AMU and cause damage. So, you are requested to deploy security forces outside Admin block to prevent untoward incident.(13.
'Man in Pictures on Social Media Not a Student, But a Police Personnel': DCP
Commenting on the picture circulating on social media where a man in civil dress can be seen attacking Jamia students, DCP Chinmoy Biswal said that he is a police man and not a student, as is being alleged my many on social media.
“Police had carried out its duty to control a violent mob & maintain peace. Attempts are being made to present a false picture. A picture is making rounds on social media where a police personnel is being projected as a member of a student org. It is a lie,” he said.
“The man in those pictures is a police personnel and was present for 'bandobast' there (Jamia). Police 'bandobast' is not only uninformed, some special plain cloth 'bandobast' is also deployed. They are deployed to identify miscreants in a crowd & arrest them,” he added.
CAA Nothing But Nehru-Liaquat Pact: Amit Shah Attacks Cong
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said thet the Opposition is misleading the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act.
“Entire opposition is misleading the people of country. I reiterate that there is no question of taking away citizenship of any person from any minority community. There is no such provision in the bill,” he said.
“I want to say to Congress party that this was part of Nehru-Liaquat pact but was not implemented for 70 years because you wanted to make vote bank. Our government has implemented the pact and given citizenship to lakhs and crores of people,” he said.
NRC, CAA Set to Break the Back of Our Constitution: Arundhati Roy
Arundhati Roy issued a statement against the NRC and the CAA, saying the Acts have been made to break the back of the Indian Constitution.
Act Doesn't Apply to Any Indian: MHA Clarifies
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources told ANI that the Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with deportation of any foreigner. Usual deputation procedure of any foreigner will apply as per already existing acts. The Act doesn't apply for any Indian.
Violence Emerged Following Peaceful Protests: Police on Seelampur Unrest
Delhi police says protests in Seelampur turned violent after a peaceful march.
“A protest was scheduled in Jaffrabad,North East Delhi at 2 pm today. People gathered around 1:15 pm and marched towards Seelampur. Initially, protest was peaceful but suddenly violence emerged while they were dispersing. More details awaited,” the police said.
Police Station in Seelampur Set on Fire: Reports
A police station was set on fire at Delhi’s Seelampur, amid protests over Citizenship Amendment Act, NDTV reported.
Matter Under Investigation: Delhi Police on Complaint Against AAP Leaders
Delhi police told ANI that the matter of complaint against AAP leaders instigating violence.
“Matter is under investigation. Whosoever is involved, action will be taken against them,” he said.
Eastern Railways Cancels 19 Trains
In connection with law and order problem in the jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway and in New Farakka–Azimganj and Krishnanagar–Lalgola Sections of Eastern Railway, 19 trains have been cancelled for today, PRO, Eastern Railway said.
Two People With Reported Bullet Injuries Admitted to Hospital On Their Own: Delhi Police
Two persons admitted in the Safdarjung Hospital were admitted on their own, ANI quoted Delhi Police sources as saying. The type of injury to these people have suffered is yet to be known.
“We have not fired anything, but we have recovered empty shell at a residential area,” the source told ANI.
Police Take away Protesters After Clashes in Delhi
Police take away protesters from the spot where a clash broke out between police and protesters, during protest against Citizenship Amendment Act today. Police has also used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.
Situation Peaceful in All Universities Except for AMU and Jamia: HRD
Situation in all universities is peaceful. Earlier there were some incidents that raised from protest to candle march. Out of 42 central universities, all academic sessions were normal except two universities (AMU&Jamia), ANI quoted Ministry of Human Resource Development sources as saying.
In AMU (Aligarh Muslim University) and Jamia Millia Islamia, exams have been rescheduled, the source added.
Locals Pelt Stones in Delhi's Seelampur During Protests
Locals in northeast Delhi's Seelampur pelt stones at police during a protest against CAA, news agency PTI reported. The police personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.
Traffic movement has been closed on 66 feet road from Seelampur to Jafrabad, Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.
According to a senior police officer, the protest began around 12 pm and the people from the area gathered at Seelampur T-point.
The protesters raised slogans against the act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the government.
Student Power is Like a Bomb, Shouldn't Be Ignited: Uddhav Thackeray
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray equated the Jamia Millia Islamia row to Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
"Student power is like a bomb which should not be ignited. So we request the central government to not do, what they are doing, with students," he also said.
SC Asks Petitioners to Approach HCs
Supreme Court on Tuesday asked petitioners seeking inquiry into police action at anti-CAA protests to approach HCs.
HCs would be at liberty to pass orders on arrests and medical assistance and order inquiries, the SC said.
Jaising Asks for Medical Assistance, Smooth Running of Hostels
Arguing her case against police action in Jamia, senior advocate Indira Jaising asks for humanitarian medical assistance for injured students and seeks direction for hostels to be kept open for them.
'There Cannot Be Peace If There Are Hundreds of FIRs Against Students': Indira Jaising
Arguing for a plea against police action in Jamia, senior advocate Indira Jaisng in the SC daid, there cannot be peace if hundreds of FIRs are filed against students.
"My prayers are very limited. If there are hundreds of students arrested, then there will need to be hundreds of lawyers rushing to get them bail, all of which makes fact-finding difficult," she said.
CJI retorts saying, "We aren't prejudging but what can police do when somebody breaks the law. Somebody throwing stones, burning buses. How can we stop them from registering FIRs?"
'Apex Court Can't Be Called upon to First Determine Facts': CJI
Hearing a bunch of petitions against police action against anti-CAA protests, CJI SA Bobde the Supreme Court can't be called upon to first determine facts and then pass orders.
He said High Courts of respective states should take up the matters to establish the facts.
'It Seemed Well Planned': Delhi Police on Jamia Protest
Speaking to news agency ANI, Delhi Police’s Additional DCP (South East) said the protests in Jamia seemed to be “well planned”.
“I saw it myself, some protesters were carrying wet blankets & putting them on tear gas shells to minimize their impact. It did not seem to be spontaneous but well planned. Investigation underway,” he said.
Two Pune Students Issued Notice Under CrPC Asking Not to Hold Signature Campaign
Police has issued notice under section 149 of CRPC to two students of Fergusson College in Pune. The have been advised to not hold signature campaign or any protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and NCR. They were scheduled to hold signature campaign today morning in protest.
DMK Moves SC Against CAA
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) files petition in Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Act.
SC Refuses to Urgent Hearing Seeking CBI/NIA Probe Into CAA Protests
SC refuses urgent hearing to petition filed by Aswini Upadhyaya seeking CBI/NIA probe into allegations of violence in anti-CAA protests.
Upadhyay was seeking a probe in the violence at West Bengal's Murshidabad. CJI Bobde responded saying, ""We are not going to assume jurisdiction over things all over the country in 1st instance. We are not a trial court."
Online Petition Floated Against Police Action in Jamia
An online petition has been floated against police action in Jamia. The petition terms police action as “grave violation of human rights”.
DMK Leaders Hold Protest Against CAA in Chennai
DMK supporters and leaders, including Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran, hold protest against CAA in Chennai.
No Bullets Fired by Delhi Police in Jamia Incident: MHA
MHA officials on Tuesday told news agency PTI that no bullets were fired by Delhi Police during Jamia protests.
Uddhav Thackeray Will Decide on CAA Implementation: Sanjay Raut
Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide on implementation of CAA in the state, following Cabinet meeting.
Peaceful Protests Continue Outside Jamia
Protesters, including students and local residents, converged outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi with tricolour and placards on Tuesday to continue their demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.
Braving freezing cold, they took out small marches outside the varsity, shouting slogans against the government.
They, however, made sure the movement of traffic was not affected.
Curfew Relaxed in Shillong from 6 am to 7 pm
Curfew was relaxed for 13 hours in Shillong on Tuesday even as the ban on mobile internet services will remain in force, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.
The curfew was relaxed from 6 am from areas under Lumdiengjri police station and Sadar police station limits, a statement from the East Khasi Hills district administration said.
Mobile internet remained shut for another 48 hours beginning from 5 pm on Monday even as mobile messaging services were relaxed to 5 messages per number that includes OTP services, a senior Home department official said.
4 Killed in Police Action in Assam, 190 Arrested
Speaking to news agency ANI, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Tuesday, 17 December, confirmed that four people were killed in police action in the state, adding that they had to fire “in order to save more people and property.”
136 cases have been registered so far and 190 protesters have been arrested, he also said. Those arrested include “some major leaders from various organisations,” the DGP said.
10 People Arrested in Jamia Violence Incident
Delhi Police on Tuesday, 17 December said that 10 people with criminal backgrounds have been arrested in connection with 15 December Jamia Millia Islamia incident, reported news agency ANI.
None of the arrested are students, the police said.
Curfew Lifted in Guwahati
The curfew imposed in Guwahati on 11 December in the wake of protests against the citizenship law was lifted on Tuesday, officials said.
Shops and business establishments were open in the city, and buses, cars and two-wheelers were plying.
The decision to lift the curfew in Guwahati was taken at a law and order review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday.
"It has been decided to lift the curfew completely in Guwahati from 6 am tomorrow," an official statement had said.
SC to Hear Tripura Royal's Citizenship Act Plea on Wednesday
The Supreme Court will hear on 18 December a batch of pleas, including those by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and royal scion of Tripura Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman, challenging the constitutional validity of the CAA.
Internet Services in WB's Howrah Suspended
Internet services in Howrah district to remain suspended till 5 pm on Tuesday, 17 December.
Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisories
Delhi traffic Police issues following advisories in relation to Jamia and adjoining areas:
Violence is No Solution: Venkaiah Naidu
Speaking at an event on Monday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu commented on the recent protests against CAA saying, "There shouldn't be any obstruction or destruction, everybody should focus on construction...So, while agitating for our cause. One must be systematic. It shouldn't become destructive. Violence is no solution."
Lucknow Seminary Students Pelt Stones at Cops, Vehicles Set on Fire in Mau
Protests against the amended Citizenship Act hit new areas in Uttar Pradesh on Monday with a mob setting vehicles ablaze in Mau and students hurling stones at policemen outside an Islamic seminary in the state capital.
Students at the Banaras Hindu University again held a protest. In Lucknow, there was a demonstration at a private university as well.
Aligarh University campus remained sealed amid patrolling by the police, a day after students clashed with them.
Curfew Partially Relaxed in Dibrugarh
Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh district from 6 am to 8 pm for Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.
Mamata Dares Centre to Sack Her Govt as Anti-CAA Stir Rocks Bengal
Anti-citizenship law protests snowballed into a major flashpoint in West Bengal on Monday with highways and railway lines blocked and incidents of arson and loot reported from many places, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared CAA and NRC can be enforced in the state only over her "dead body".
Assam, the gateway to the northeast, where the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which has been signed into law by the President, first ignited public fury, is largely calm with curfew relaxed and people going about their lives almost normally.
