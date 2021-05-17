Police Lathi-Charge Farmers Protesting Against Haryana CM Khattar

Several hundred farmers protesting against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while he was inaugurating a 500-bed hospital for COVID-19 patients on Sunday, 16 May, were lathi-charged and tear-gassed by the police. Over 70 farmers were injured and about 20 police personnel were taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is the second such face-off to take place since 10 January when in Kaimla village, farmers from Karnal had stormed the helipad where Khattar was to land.

On Sunday, as the Chief Minister landed in Hisar, farmers who have been sitting for months in protest against the three farm laws at a toll plaza in Mayyar, started marching towards the open ground venue at the OP Jindal Modern School.