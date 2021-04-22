Farmers Will Support Fight Against COVID: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Leaders of Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday, 22 April, held a meeting with officials of Haryana Government, an SKM press note said, adding that the barricades on one side of the highway at Singhu Border will be removed amid the health emergency. This will be done to give passage to to oxygen, ambulance and other such emergency services.

“Farmers will support in every possible way the fight against the corona pandemic,” the note signed by Dr Darshan Pal added.

The meeting included the Sonepat Superintendent of Police , CMO, other officials and several SKM leaders.

The press release also stated that the BJP government has falsely portrayed the protesting farmers of obstructing oxygen supply to the city of Delhi, while the police misdirects oxygen supply trucks towards the protest sites, instead of the shortest, correct route.