‘Govt Failed’: Punjab Farmers to Oppose COVID Lockdown on 8 May

Chaired by Baldev Singh Nihalgarh, the meeting hosted state-level leaders of all organisations.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Balbir Singh Rejwal said, “It is the decision of 32 farmer unions of Punjab that on 8 May, a large number of farmers, labourers, shopkeepers will come out on the streets and protest against the lockdown.”

The farmers’ leader added that the central government had failed to provide proper healthcare and basic facilities like oxygen, beds, medicines, etc to the citizens, and “while the BJP is claiming that the farmers are spreading the corona, the farmers are taking necessary precautions and vaccinations”.