'Rule of Lord Ram Was Source of Inspiration for Makers of Constitution': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday, 28 January, said that the rule of Lord Ram was a 'source of inspiration for makers of the Constitution'.

"In Part three of the original copy of this very Constitution, the fundamental rights of the citizens of India have been described and it is note-worthy that at the beginning of Part three, the makers of our Constitution had allotted due space to the pictures of Bhagwan Ram, Mata Sita and Lakshman ji," Modi said in his 109th episode of Mann Ki Baat.