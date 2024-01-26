Ram Mandir Consecration: 14 Injured After Communal Clash In West Bengal's Howrah

Clashes broke out between two communities following a religious procession that turned violent on Wednesday, January 24 in Howrah district of West Bengal.

The communal clash that took place just two days after the grand inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, left 14 persons injured including a senior police officer.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when an Urs procession was being taken out by members of the Muslim community to celebrate the birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali, son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad at Belilious road in Central Howrah. Muslims alleged that the Hindus who started the violence and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' while the latter accused the Muslims of stone pelting and tearing their religious posters.