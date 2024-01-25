Ram Mandir: Sita's 'Hometown' in Nepal Hopes to Gain as Hindu Nationalism Rises

"It is a matter of great pride for us that Lord Ram has finally come home. Like Christians have Vatican City and Muslims have Mecca, Ayodhya is for Hindus. This day has come after a long wait," Mithilesh Jha, a resident of Janakpur, a city roughly 225 km away from Nepal's capital Kathmandu, told The Quint.

As the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was underway on 22 January, Janaki Temple in Janakpur saw celebrations too.

Considered to be the mythical birthplace of Lord Ram's consort Sita, the temple, which was adorned with garlands and flowers, saw locals turn up in large numbers to commemorate the consecration of the temple, located more than 500 km away in India.