Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee Laid to Rest; PM, Prez Pay Respects

Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among the scores of leaders who paid their last respects to Mukherjee at his residence.

The former president passed away on Monday at the age of 84. He had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and had undergone an emergency life-saving surgery for a brain clot. His health continued to remain critical after the surgery and he was put on ventilatory support.