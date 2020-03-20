PM Modi Discusses Ways to Check Coronavirus Spread with CMs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 20 March, held a video conference with Chief Ministers of various states, in order to discuss ways in which the Coronavirus outbreak can be contained.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top health ministry officials were also present in the meeting held via video link.

Sources in the government said besides discussing ways to check the spread of the virus, issues such as capacity building of the states and extending training to local health officials could also come for discussion.