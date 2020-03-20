He is Easily Susceptible to COVID-19 in Jail: Rana Kapoor’s Lawyer

When the judge asked if he had any complaints, Kapoor said he has been suffering from asthma for the last six-seven years, has low immunity, and he was in acute depression.

Advocate Abbad Ponda, his lawyer, said a person with low immunity is "easily susceptible" to catching coronavirus.

"The virus is spreading very fast....It is a very precarious situation. If he goes there (to the jail) he might catch something which is very very serious," the lawyer said, requesting that Kapoor should be kept in a larger cell.

The court asked the jail authorities to take proper care and provide him medicines as per the advice of the medical officer.

As the ED did not want his further custody, judge Parashuram Jadhav sent Kapoor in judicial custody till 2 April.