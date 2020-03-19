COVID-19 Pandemic: US President Donald Trump Cancels G7 Meeting

US President Donald Trump has cancelled the G7 meeting at Camp David in June because of the coronavirus pandemic and plans to hold a video conference with G7 leaders then instead, a White House official told Reuters.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a “Janata” curfew on Sunday, 22 March, from 7 am to 9 pm to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The United States on reported 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 150 deaths, while Italy became the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths, surpassing China by registering 3,405 dead.
Indian National Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken on Thursday, 19 March said that the Congress party will support the government's efforts to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.
- Total cases in India stand at 173, including 14 in Delhi
- India’s death toll rose to 4 on Thursday
- MEA has confirmed the death of one Indian in Iran due to COVID-19
- Mumbai’s ‘Dabbawalas’ have suspended their services till 31 March
- The global death toll has crossed 9,000, with over 200,000 infections
Puri's Jagannath Temple Shuts Doors Till 1 April
The entry of tourists and devotees to Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri has been restricted from Friday, 20 March, till 1 April, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, ANI reported.
Donald Trump Cancels G7 Meeting, to Arrange a Video Conference Instead
