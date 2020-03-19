COVID-19 Pandemic: US President Donald Trump Cancels G7 Meeting

US President Donald Trump has cancelled the G7 meeting at Camp David in June because of the coronavirus pandemic and plans to hold a video conference with G7 leaders then instead, a White House official told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a “Janata” curfew on Sunday, 22 March, from 7 am to 9 pm to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The United States on reported 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 150 deaths, while Italy became the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths, surpassing China by registering 3,405 dead.

Indian National Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken on Thursday, 19 March said that the Congress party will support the government's efforts to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.