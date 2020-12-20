PM Kisan Scheme: Ineligible Farmers Avail Funds, Govt to Recover

The Narendra Modi-led government had started the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to give ‘minimum income support’ to small and marginal farmers of the country. But under the scheme, which was launched in February 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, money has been dispersed to thousands of ineligible farmers as well.

This was revealed during a recent investigation into the scheme distributions in Maharashtra. Now, to recover the amount, notices are being sent to the farmers. And, if they refuse to return the money, legal action may be taken.

For instance, thousands of farmers have been issued such notices in Sakri Taluka in Dhule district. Similarly, the government has initiated efforts to recover funds from ineligible farmers across the country.