As Protests in Delhi Continue, PM Modi to Address MP Farmers Today
PM Modi will address the farmers of Madhya Pradesh over “beneficial provisions” of the new farm laws.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 18 December will address the farmers of Madhya Pradesh over “beneficial provisions” of the new farm laws through video conferencing.
The prime minister’s address comes as thousands of farmers are protesting in and around the national capital over the Centre’s new farm laws, while several rounds of talks between the two sides remain inconclusive.
PM Modi on Thursday had endorsed a letter by Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar to the protesting farmers , in which he sought to clear the ‘lies’ surrounding the new farm laws introduced by the government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to share Tomar’s words with as many as possible.
Will Defend the Laws Strongly
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, in a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the party headquarters, has decided to defend the three farm laws strongly through an ‘information campaign’ and mobilise farmers' support over it, IANS reported.
It was decided that a campaign should be run to counter the ‘disinformation’ being spread on the farm laws by the opposition parties and some organisations.
In the campaign, party workers and leaders will explain the benefits of the farm laws to the farmers.
The meeting started at 3:30 pm in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, other top leaders and party office bearers.
Tomar reportedly shared the issues raised by the farmers' organisations during the five rounds of talks held with the government, various aspects of farmers' protest and the challenges posed by the some farmers' organisation in resolving the issues.
It was also reportedly discussed in the meeting that some farmers' organisations have supported the laws and if they are given right information about the laws more organisations will support them.
(With inputs from IANS.)
