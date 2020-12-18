Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Modi, Says the PM is ‘Disobeying Farmers’
PM Modi virtually addressed the farmers of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, 18 December.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Friday, 18 December, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "sticking to his habit of disobeying farmers,” after the latter’s virtual address to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh.
Gandhi wrote, “Sticking to habit, Modiji disobeyed farmers again today. Listen to the farmers, withdraw the anti-agricultural laws!”
Later, the General Secretary of the Indian National Congress, Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a press briefing, addressed the central government’s new agriculture laws as ‘Kaale Kanoon (Black Laws)‘ and went on to urge Prime Minister Modi to “stop employing deceit, pretence, hypocrisy and delusion against Indian farmers.”
“The modi government has become a bigger merchant than the East India Company, as it is allowing a few capitalists to reap the profits of a farmer’s hard work,” Surjewala said in Hindi.
He continued, “Ever since the Modi government came to power, it has favoured capitalists by providing them with resources, bypassing the farmers and their needs.”
The agitating farmers have met with the central administration for five rounds of talks, all of which have been inconclusive. They are rallying for the complete revocation of the three farm laws introduced by the BJP government.
