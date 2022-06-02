PM Kisan 11TH Instalment: Raise a Complaint if You Have Not Received Rs 2000
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2022: Here's how you can raise a complaint if instalment not received.
The central government has officially released the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. It has transferred an amount of approximately Rs 21,000 crore to 10 crore farmers as per the latest details. It is important to note that under the flagship scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts. Everybody should take note of this scheme.
There are some cases where people might not have received the instalment of Rs 2000. The ones who are eligible for the scheme and haven't received the stated amount in the 11th instalment, can raise a complaint on the government helpline numbers. It is crucial for all the beneficiaries to know the numbers and the steps to raise a complaint.
The beneficiaries should note that they are eligible to receive the instalment of Rs 2000 by the central government so if they do not get it in the bank account, they should raise a complaint.
PM Kisan 11TH Instalment: How To Raise a Complaint
There are certain helpline numbers that the people can use to raise a complaint and receive the instalment of Rs 2000. The beneficiaries should first be aware of the steps.
One can call on the PM Kisan Helpdesk number - 011-24300606 to raise a complaint. There is another PM Kisan's toll-free number that one can use - 18001155266.
Apart from calling on the numbers, the beneficiaries can also send an email. They can ask about the reason for the non-receipt of money for the 11th instalment of PM Kisan Yojana via the mail.
The official mail id that the people need to use to raise a complaint is pmkisan-ict@gov.in. One should be careful while typing the mail id so that it reaches the concerned authorities.
Another mail id that the beneficiaries can use to state their complaint is pmkisan-funds@gov.in. Both the email ids are official so the government will respond to the problem.
The beneficiaries can also call on the helpline number 011-24300606,155261 and talk about their problem to the concerned authorities.
Another toll-free number that is provided by the central government to help the beneficiaries is 1800-115-526. Everyone should take note of the numbers and the email ids if they have not received the instalment yet.
