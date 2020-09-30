PIL Filed in SC Seeking CBI Probe in Hathras Gang-Rape and Murder

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 30 September, seeking a CBI probe or SIT investigation under a sitting or former Supreme Court or high court judge in the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

The PIL has been filed by social activist Satyama Dubey and advocates Vishal Thakre and Rudra Pratap Yadav.



The petitioners urged the apex court to pass appropriate order for a fair investigation - either by the CBI or the SIT under a sitting or retired judge of Supreme Court or high court - and transfer the case to Delhi, as Uttar Pradesh authorities had failed to take certain actions against the accused.

The plea said the victim was first raped and then brutally assaulted, and according to a medical report, her tongue was chopped and her neck and back bones broken by the accused, who belonged to an upper caste. The victim succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.