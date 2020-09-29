‘Casteist Jungle Raj’: Oppn Slams Yogi Over Hathras Girl’s Death

The Opposition on Tuesday, 29 September slammed the UP government over the death of Hathras gangrape victim and targetted the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state.

A 19-year-old Dalit rape victim, who was gang raped and left paralysed by four upper caste men, died a fortnight after the attack in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. She was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital on Monday evening after her condition deteriorated.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the “casteist jungle raj” of UP was responsible for her death.

“UP’s casteist jungle raj has killed another young girl. The government tried to cover it up as fake news and left her to die. Neither this unfortunate event was fake, nor the girl’s death and the government’s cruelty,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.