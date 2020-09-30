Hathras Victim Cremated Without Family's Consent, Twitter Reacts

On 29 September, a Dalit woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died in a hospital in Delhi. It was later reported that the victim's body had been allegedly cremated by the Uttar Pradesh Police at 3 am on 30 September without her family's consent. While her body reached her village in Hathras in an ambulance, the victim’s family stated that the police had forcibly taken her body and performed last rites, even when they wanted to bring her home “one last time.”

Social media users have condemned the actions of the UP police.