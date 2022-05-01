Patiala Violence: Main Accused Barjinder Singh Parwana Arrested in Mohali

Barjinder Singh Parwana, the alleged 'conspirator' and 'mastermind' behind the violent clash that broke out in Punjab's Patiala, was arrested on Sunday, 1 May, Range Inspector General MS Chinna told the media.

Chinna added that Parwana was arrested by the police from Mohali.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla was arrested in connection with the same incident after a case was lodged under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity), 186 (obstructing public servant), 188 (disobeying official orders), and 353 (assault to deter public servant).