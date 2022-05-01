Patiala Violence: Main Accused Barjinder Singh Parwana Arrested in Mohali
Clashes broke out between Shiv Sena members and Sikh activists after the former called for an anti-Khalistan march.
Barjinder Singh Parwana, the alleged 'conspirator' and 'mastermind' behind the violent clash that broke out in Punjab's Patiala, was arrested on Sunday, 1 May, Range Inspector General MS Chinna told the media.
Chinna added that Parwana was arrested by the police from Mohali.
Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla was arrested in connection with the same incident after a case was lodged under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity), 186 (obstructing public servant), 188 (disobeying official orders), and 353 (assault to deter public servant).
Earlier on Friday, 29 April, a clash broke out among members of the Shiv Sena, Sikh activists, and Nihangs outside the Kali Mata temple after the former called for an anti-Khalistan march.
6 Accused Arrested
This is the first major breakdown in the law and order situation in Punjab after the new Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government assumed charge.
"The Chief Minister has ordered strict action against anti-social and anti-national elements," IG Chinna said while addressing the media.
He further said that six accused had been arrested so far and charge sheets would be submitted against all of them.
Parwana will be presented before a court in Patiala to seek his police remand for further questioning, Chinna added.
