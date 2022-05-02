Patiala Clashes: Sacked Shiv Sena Leader, 1 Other Sent to 14-Day Judicial Remand

Shiv Sena (Hindustan) cadre and Sikh activists had clashed near the Kali Mata temple in the city on Friday, after the Sena's anti-Khalistan rally was allegedly countered by a march by the Sikh activists. The march had been taken out from the Gurudwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib.

After the clashes broke out, the police fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd.

One station house officer (SHO) was initially reported to be injured in the violence. Later, Patiala SSP Nanak Singh informed that four people were injured in the incident.