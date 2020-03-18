Passengers Aboard 829 Ships From COVID-19 Nations Disallowed

Stepping up measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the government has so far prevented 29,058 crew and passengers on board 829 ships from disembarking on Indian shores and arranged for safe transport of EXIM cargo, a Shipping Ministry official said on Tuesday, 17 March.

Apart from restricting cargo handling and scanning passengers and crew, the government has prohibited entry of any international cruise ship, crew or passengers with a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries post 1 February 2020, to its major ports till 31 March.