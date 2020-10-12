After Bajaj, Parle Speaks Out Against ‘Toxic Content’ on TV News  

On Monday, 12 October, Parle Products, the maker of the Parle-G biscuits, said that “they will not advertise their products on toxic and aggressive Indian media channels.”

This comes amid massive outrage over ‘TRP Scam’ revealed by Mumbai Police on Thursday, 8 October.

The Mumbai Police, in its press conference, said that its investigation into a complaint by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has discovered a racket of TRP-fixing by some channels, including Republic TV.