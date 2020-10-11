Fake TRPs Scam: Can You Beat a Rigged System? Journalists Decode

Chakravarty further explained, “We know the current political atmosphere in which Republic TV has taken on the Mumbai police and the Maharashtra government and, obviously, the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai police will be accused of a political witch hunt, whether it is a political witch hunt or not... that is obviously not for us to know or say, that will only appear after investigations are done.”

But this controversy begs the question, why are TRPs such a big deal? At the end of the day, the ratings drive advertising and revenue. If a channel is unable to garner good ratings, advertising agencies and media buyers would be unable to justify spending money buying ad spots on the channel.

As Chakravarty points out that, ultimately, the spending would be audited. “Someone's going to audit that, how did you put this ad on a channel which has no ratings? Why did you do it? So, therefore, that is why it is so important that ratings matter, because of advertising.”