Pak Continues To Shelter Pulwama Terrorists, Does Not Act: MEA 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that it has filed the 2019 Pulwama attack charge sheet following a year-and-a-half-long probe into the matter to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.

An MEA spokesperson said that the “Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for Pulwama attack, the organisation and its leaders are in Pakistan. It's regrettable that Masood Azhar, the first accused, continues to find shelter in Pakistan. We've shared enough evidence with Pakistan but it continues to evade responsibility.".

The MEA went on to criticise the Pakistan government of being insincere and reiterated that it has not been able to take “credible action against perpetrators of Mumbai attacks of 2008.”