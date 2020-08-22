Curbs on Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar & Dawood by Pak Amid FATF Flak

The Pakistan government has imposed tough financial curbs on 88 banned terror groups and their leaders including the 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. All their properties will soon be seized and their banks accounts frozen, reported news agency PTI, citing a news report, on Saturday, 22 August.

According to PTI, the Pakistan government issued two notifications on 18 August, which announced that sanctions had been imposed on key figures of terror outfits.

The report also added that Pakistan has issued these sanctions in a bid to get out of the grey list of Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF).