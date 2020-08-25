Pulwama Attack: NIA to File Charge Sheet, Likely to Name Azhar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to file a charge sheet in the Pulwama terror attack case on Tuesday, 25 August, naming Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar, sources told NDTV.

A 5,000-page chargsheet will be filed in a Jammu Court, explaining the execution of one of the terror attack, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in India.

At least 40 soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed into a security convoy on 14 February.

The charge sheet reportedly names 20 accused, including Azhar who is already wanted in India for several attacks including the 26/11 Mumbai terror.

(With inputs from NDTV)