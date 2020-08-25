Pulwama Attack: NIA to File Charge Sheet, Likely to Name Azhar
At least 40 soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed into a security convoy on 14 February 2019.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to file a charge sheet in the Pulwama terror attack case on Tuesday, 25 August, naming Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar, sources told NDTV.
A 5,000-page chargsheet will be filed in a Jammu Court, explaining the execution of one of the terror attack, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in India.
The charge sheet reportedly names 20 accused, including Azhar who is already wanted in India for several attacks including the 26/11 Mumbai terror.
(With inputs from NDTV)
