Over 3.5 Million People Affected as Floods Ravage Bihar & Assam
There is no respite in sight for the states of Bihar and Assam from devastating floods with over millions affected.
There is no respite in sight for the states of Bihar and Assam from devastating floods with over millions of people affected by the deluge. A report by the Hindustan Times quoting data from officials of Bihar and Assam stated that over 3.5 million people have been impacted by the floods that ravaged the two states.
Floods during the monsoon are not unusual in places like Bihar and Assam, but this year several parts of eastern India have received heavier rainfall that has triggered severe floods, the report added.
President Speaks to Assam CM, Expresses Solidarity
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, 24 July, spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the phone on the flood situation in the state and expressed solidarity with the distressed people.
Sonowal later said in a tweet: "President Ram Nath Kovind took stock of the flood and overall situation of the state over phone. I am humbled by his statement that the entire nation is with the people of Assam and thank him for his deep concern, constant support and guidance."
Earlier during the day, the president flagged off nine trucks carrying Red Cross relief supplies for the flood- and COVID-affected people of Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
Floods in Assam have killed 96 people, while 28 lakh people in 26 of the state's 33 districts remain affected, officials said.
NDRF Teams Rescue Over 3,500 People in Bihar
As many as 21 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across 12 flood-affected districts in Bihar, rescuing more than 3,500 people. Following the breach in the embankments in east Champaran and Gopalganj districts, NDRF teams reached there to carry out relief and rescue operations.
The river embankment, near Bhawanipur village in east Champaran, was breached on the night of 23-24 July due to the surging floodwaters of the Gandak river. As soon as the embankment gave way, Bhawanipur village was inundated, affecting hundreds of people.
