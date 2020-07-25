Over 3.5 Million People Affected as Floods Ravage Bihar & Assam

There is no respite in sight for the states of Bihar and Assam from devastating floods with over millions of people affected by the deluge. A report by the Hindustan Times quoting data from officials of Bihar and Assam stated that over 3.5 million people have been impacted by the floods that ravaged the two states.

Floods during the monsoon are not unusual in places like Bihar and Assam, but this year several parts of eastern India have received heavier rainfall that has triggered severe floods, the report added.