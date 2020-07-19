Assam Floods: PM Assured Full Support on Call, Says CM Sonowal
Floods in the state of Assam have killed atleast 79 people and has left around 27,63,719 affected.
Amid massive floods in the Northeastern state, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday, 19 July, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ‘taken stock of the contemporary situation" and assured all support to the state.
Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Sonowal said that Prime Minister Modi had called him on Sunday morning and expressed his ‘concern and solidarity with the people’ over floods that have so far killed 79 people.
On Saturday, 18 July, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) had said that river Brahmaputra was overflowing in several placed and had affected over 26 out of 33 districts in the state.
According to the ASDMA, floods in the state have ravaged through 2,678 villages, leaving 27,63,719 people affected. Additionally, around 1,16,404.01 hectares of crop area has come under the grip of floods.
ASDMA also said that the government has so far opened 649 relief camps that are currently providing relief to 47,465 people and that 181 boats have been deployed and 511 persons have been evacuated.
Meanwhile, 108 animals have died at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in flood-related incidents. This included, 9 rhinos, 4 wild buffaloes, 7 wild boars, 2 swamp deers, and 82 hog deers, reported news agency ANI.
