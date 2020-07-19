Assam Floods: PM Assured Full Support on Call, Says CM Sonowal

On Saturday, 18 July, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) had said that river Brahmaputra was overflowing in several placed and had affected over 26 out of 33 districts in the state.

According to the ASDMA, floods in the state have ravaged through 2,678 villages, leaving 27,63,719 people affected. Additionally, around 1,16,404.01 hectares of crop area has come under the grip of floods.

ASDMA also said that the government has so far opened 649 relief camps that are currently providing relief to 47,465 people and that 181 boats have been deployed and 511 persons have been evacuated.