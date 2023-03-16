One Dead, Cops Injured as Protest Over Tribal Woman's Death Turns Violent in MP

At least one civilian died after police personnel opened aerial fire and shot tear gas shells to disperse tribals protesting in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday, 15 March.

Hundreds of people from the tribal community were staging a protest in front of the Dongargaon police station outpost in Indore with the body of a 23-year-old tribal woman (name withheld to protect identity), alleging that she was murdered by a man from the Patidar community.

The protesters also claimed that the police refused to register a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter.