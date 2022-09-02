Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Woman Beaten by Mob on the Suspicion of Cow Smuggling
A pickup vehicle filled with cows was stopped by 'gau rakshaks,' and the driver was also assaulted.
A group of people assaulted a tribal woman in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Monday, 29 August, on the suspicion of cow smuggling.
A pickup vehicle purportedly containing seven cows, was stopped by the mob, purportedly gau rakshaks, and the driver of the vehicle and the woman were beaten
A video of the incident has gone viral, in which the mob is seen questioning the woman regarding the incident. She is seen telling them with folded hands that she is unwell and wants to sit down but the mob does not listen to her and starts beating her.
The mob, however, alleged that when they asked the driver to stop the vehicle, he opened fire. Following this, the driver and the woman tried to escape but were caught by the gau rakshaks.
The cows were then handed over to the police, who said that they had retrieved two cartridges from the spot.
An investigation has also been launched in the matter.
After a video of the incident went viral, a tribal group called Jayas Organisation took to the streets to protest against the alleged assault of the woman.
They gheraoed the Rawati police station and demanded action against the mob within seven days.
