Indore Student Goes Viral For Selling Tea Every Night To Afford Coaching Classes

Several netizens are touched by the student's dedication towards his education.

Published
On 23 December, journalist Govid Gurjar took to social media to highlight the story of a student and his struggle to attend coaching classes. He shared a clip of the boy from Indore, riding a cycle and selling tea at night, so that he can pay for his coaching classes. Translated from Hindi, the caption read, "Ajay studies during the day and sells tea at night so that he can meet the expenses of coaching, living and food..! Really God bless Ajay, if he ever becomes a big man, then this video of a tea seller will prove to be a living proof of Ajay's struggle."

Since posting, the heart-touching clip has garnered 21.1K views and 98 retweets. Netizens have shown their love and support for Ajay through their comments and responses.

