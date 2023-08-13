A mahapanchayat organised by Hindu outfits is underway in Haryana's Pondri village in Palwal district on Sunday, 13 August which will take a call on resuming the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh.

The 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat' was organised by a community group called Sarv Hindu Samaj, The Quint has learnt.

Why it matters: This comes two weeks after the yatra was disrupted after communal clashes broke out in the district on 31 July, spilling over to other districts including Gurugram and Sohna over the next few days. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in violence that erupted following the disruption.