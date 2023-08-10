Nuh Violence: Accused Arrested After Police Encounter, Other Accused Escapes

An accused person in the Nuh communal clashes was arrested after getting injured during an encounter with the Haryana Police on Thursday, 10 August.
Where did the encounter take place? The encounter took place 16 kilometres away from Nuh in a place called Taavdu, India Today reported.
This comes after the state police received information that two Rajasthan locals, who were involved in the violence in Nuh, were going to Taavdu.
The encounter: The police stopped them in their tracks, after which the accused persons allegedly opened fire at them. The police fired back in retaliation, resulting in one of the suspects, named Saikul, getting shot in the leg. The other accused, Munsead, is said to have escaped.
The police then arrested Saikul and immediately rushed him to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the search for Munsead is underway.
Nuh communal clashes: The violence in Nuh was sparked when a religious procession taken out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal came under attack. Several onlookers are said to have pelted stones at the procession, leading to hundreds of people taking shelter inside a temple.
Six people, including a cleric and two home guards, were killed in the violence.
Meanwhile, authorities have demolished several establishments in Nuh and nearby areas owned or used by people allegedly connected to the violence.
