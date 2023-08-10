ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Nuh Violence: Accused Arrested After Police Encounter, Other Accused Escapes

Nuh Violence: Accused Arrested After Police Encounter, Other Accused Escapes

One of the accused, Saikul, was rushed to the hospital after receiving a bullet injury in the leg.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Nuh Violence: Accused Arrested After Police Encounter, Other Accused Escapes
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

An accused person in the Nuh communal clashes was arrested after getting injured during an encounter with the Haryana Police on Thursday, 10 August.

Where did the encounter take place? The encounter took place 16 kilometres away from Nuh in a place called Taavdu, India Today reported.

This comes after the state police received information that two Rajasthan locals, who were involved in the violence in Nuh, were going to Taavdu.

The encounter: The police stopped them in their tracks, after which the accused persons allegedly opened fire at them. The police fired back in retaliation, resulting in one of the suspects, named Saikul, getting shot in the leg. The other accused, Munsead, is said to have escaped.

The police then arrested Saikul and immediately rushed him to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the search for Munsead is underway.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

'Punish Rioters, Why Us?': People Facing Nuh Demolitions Say They Did Nothing

'Punish Rioters, Why Us?': People Facing Nuh Demolitions Say They Did Nothing

Nuh communal clashes: The violence in Nuh was sparked when a religious procession taken out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal came under attack. Several onlookers are said to have pelted stones at the procession, leading to hundreds of people taking shelter inside a temple.

Six people, including a cleric and two home guards, were killed in the violence.

Meanwhile, authorities have demolished several establishments in Nuh and nearby areas owned or used by people allegedly connected to the violence.

Also Read

Nuh Clashes: Several Panchayats Call For Ban on Muslims, 2 Revoke It Soon After

Nuh Clashes: Several Panchayats Call For Ban on Muslims, 2 Revoke It Soon After

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  What We Know   Nuh violence 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×