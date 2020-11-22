Ayurveda Docs Now Allowed to Perform Surgeries, IMA Condemns Move

In a recent move, the Central government notified that Ayurveda doctors will now be allowed to perform a variety of general surgeries like ENT, ophthalmology, and dental procedures.



This move comes after the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), which regulates the medical study and practice of Ayurveda, amended the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016, to allow the PG students of Ayurveda to practice general surgery.