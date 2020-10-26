IMA Slams Govt, Demands Salary for Hindu Rao Hospital Doctors

Sharma stated that the authorities must rise above politics and take charge of the situation. He said that the Delhi government should take over healthcare from the municipal corporations. "Health is always a state subject, but here it is in the ambit of the municipal corporations. When it is evident that they (MCD) are unable to manage it, then it should be handed over to the government."

In June, the Delhi High Court had taken suo moto cognizance of the non-payment of salaries after seeing various media reports claiming that the doctors at hospitals, including Kasturba Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital etc, managed by the civic body were not getting salaries. The top court had ordered the North MCD to disburse the pending salaries of the healthcare workers and not to let a similar situation arise in the future.