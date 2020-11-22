Zoom’s COVID Journey & Its Vision to Let Users Shake Hands One Day

Zoom has been among the undisputed winners during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Zoom becomes a household name across the country and globally, Abe Smith, the company’s head of international spoke to The Quint about responding to the lockdown, future of video, plans for India, the competition Zoom is up against and taking a break from too much video.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

On Preparing for the Pandemic



“When the pandemic hit and we saw the first signs of that in early 2020, our first real focus was to help and serve. We're humbled by the fact that people needed to connect and communicate in all areas. And, you're right, the usage was dramatic,” Smith said.

“So, we were averaging about 10 million participants per day in January 2020, so entering the new year. Which is a high volume, very high volume.”