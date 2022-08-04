'No Locus Standi': S Jaishankar on US International Religious Freedom Report

India on Wednesday, 4 August, rejected the United States International Religious Freedom Report for the year 2021 and said that no foreign entity or government has any locus standi to pronounce on Indian citizens’ fundamental rights.

Responding to a question raised by Trinamool Congress MP Abir Ranjan Biswas in Rajya Sabha over the government’s stand on the US report released in June, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: