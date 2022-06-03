‘India Perfectly Capable of Managing Relationship With China’: S Jaishankar

The strong comments by Jaishankar came amid persistent efforts by the European countries to convince India to take a tough position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine as New Delhi may face a similar challenge from China in the future.

"In terms of the connection you are making, we have a difficult relationship with China and we are perfectly capable of managing it. If I get global understanding and support, obviously it is of help to me," Jaishankar said.

"But this idea that I do a transaction — I come in one conflict because it will help me in conflict two. That's not how the world works. A lot of our problems in China have nothing to do with Ukraine and have nothing to do with Russia. They are predated," he said.