‘Biased and Inaccurate’: MEA Rejects US Panel’s Report on Religious Freedom
The report called India and 15 other nations "countries of particular concern" with respect to religious freedom.
The Ministry of External Affairs India on Saturday, 2 July, called a report by a US government commission on religious freedom "biased and inaccurate."
The report was published by the Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which designated India, along with China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and 11 other nations as "countries of particular concern" with respect to religious freedom.
Coming down heavily on that conclusion, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that, "We have seen the biased and inaccurate comments on India by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). These comments reflect a severe lack of understanding of India and its constitutional framework, its plurality and its democratic ethos."
He also accused the report of having a "motivated agenda."
"Regrettably, USCIRF continues to misrepresent facts time and again in its statements and reports in pursuance of its motivated agenda. Such actions only serve to strengthen concerns about the credibility and objectivity of the organization," Bagchi added
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.