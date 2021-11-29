COVID: Health Min Revises Intl Travel Rules; SA Returnee Tests Positive in Thane
Catch latest COVID-19 updates here.
Amid concerns over the emergence of the Omicron variant, a 32-year-old resident of Mumbai's Dombivli, who arrived from South Africa via Delhi on 24 November, tested COVID-positive upon arrival. However, health officials are yet to ascertain if he is infected with the Omicron variant.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, 28 November, revised its guidelines for international arrivals in India. The guidelines, which will be brought into effect on Wednesday, 1 December, mandate submitting 14 days' travel details and uploading a negative RT-PCR test report on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey.
As per the Health Ministry's guidelines, travellers from 'countries at-risk' will need to take a COVID test post-arrival and wait for results at the airport. If tested negative, they will be home-quarantined for seven days, with re-testing on day eight.
Read the full text of the guidelines here:
Canada confirms its first COIVD Omicron infections in two people
Mizoram reports 282 recoveries and 1 death on Sunday
According to World Health Organization, it is not yet clear whether 'Omicron' is more transmissible or severe compared to Delta
India reported 8,309 new cases, 236 deaths and 9,905 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is currently at 1,03,859, the lowest in 544 days.
Japan to Close Borders to Foreigners
Japan plans to close borders for all foreign arrivals over the new virus variant.
Mandatory Testing of Passengers Showing Symtoms: DG-Health, Uttarakhand
Director General of Health for Uttarakhand has, according to ANI, instructed mandatory testing of any passenger, travelling from outside the state, who shows symptoms of COVID-19.
"All districts instructed that if any passenger coming from outside the state shows symptoms of COVID, then he/she should be tested, and later put under 14-day quarantine if tested positive. COVID testing to be conducted at various border entry points."
South Africa Returnee Tests Positive in Thane, Triggering 'Omicron' Fears
A 32-year-old resident of Mumbai's Dombivli, who arrived from South Africa via Delhi on 24 November, tested COVID positive upon arrival. However, health officials are yet to ascertain if he is infected with the Omicron variant.
Chief Medical Officer of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Pratibha Panpatil was quoted as saying, “The passenger travelled from Cape Town to Delhi via Dubai. He gave a sample in Delhi and was allowed to board the connecting flight to Mumbai. On arrival in Mumbai, he was found to be positive. He is asymptomatic and had home quarantined himself. Later, the corporation quarantined him in an institution," Indian Express reported.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.