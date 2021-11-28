COVID-19 Omicron Variant: Indonesia to Ban Travellers From 8 African Countries

The COVID-19 Omicron variant, which has sparked global concern of being a potentially more contagious variant, has led to several European nations setting up restrictions overnight.

On Saturday, 27 November, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel will, after government approval, ban the entry of all foreigners into the country for 14 days in response to the new COVID variant.

The variant has already been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong, Britain, and Israel, sparking global concern.

The World Health Organization on 26 November, had named the B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19 Omicron, after the fifteenth letter of the Greek alphabet.

Meanwhile, the United Nations' health body has warned that the variant has a large number of mutations.