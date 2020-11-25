MHA Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines For States From 1 December
MHA’s fresh guidelines will be effective between 1 and 31 December.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued fresh guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution against COVID-19. MHA’s fresh guidelines will be effective between 1 and 31 December.
States/UTs are mandated to strictly enforce containment measures. SOPs have been issued on various activities.
The MHA said only essential activities will be allowed in Containment Zones. Local, district, police and municipal authorities shall be responsible to ensure that prescribed measures are strictly followed and state/UT governments shall ensure accountability of concerned officers.
Main focus is to consolidate substantial gains achieved against COVID-19. Further, keeping in view of recent spike in cases in few States/UTs, it is emphasised that there is need to maintain caution, says MHA.
The MHA said, “States and UTs also need to enforce social distancing in offices. In cities, where weekly positivity rate is over 10%, states/UTs concerned shall consider implementing staggered office timings and other measures, to ensure social distancing.”
