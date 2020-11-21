FAQ: What Are the New COVID Restrictions in Delhi, MP & Gujarat?

After more than 47 days, India is witnessing more fresh COVID-19 cases than recoveries – bringing fresh set of restrictions to curb the surge. Cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Indore are witnessing a huge spike in cases post the June-July wave.

Night curfews and Section 144 are making a comeback months after the unlocking exercise began.

What are the new rules? Which states have reimposed lockdowns? Here’s what you need to know.