FAQ: When Will Colleges Reopen in Delhi, Bihar, Kerala & TN?

JNU: Since the UGC says that heads of Centrally Funded Higher Education Institutions can decide to reopen their establishments depending on feasibility, Jawaharlal Nehru University had reopened its campus on 2 November, only for final-year PhD students in science courses, who are day scholars.

Delhi University: DU Registrar Vikas Gupta told The Quint that given the COVID-19 surge in Delhi, DU is likely to remain shut till the end of December. However, after conducting a review of the situation, the university may reopen for final-year PG students in January, followed by final-year UG Students in February.

Jamia Millia Islamia: It has so for not taken a call on reopening the central varsity. The University’s spokesperson Ahmad Azeem said that “results of entrance results are still coming in and the varsity has not taken any decision on reopening till now.”