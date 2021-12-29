Nagaland Killings: Konyak CSOs Approve Army Investigation Sans Uniform, Guns
They appealed to the state security to depute necessary arrangements and protocols for smooth conduct of the probe.
Following the recent killings in Nagaland’s Mon district, the Konyak civil society organisations (CSOs) have allowed army investigation at ground zero on condition that the investigation is carried out without uniforms and guns.
Through a joint statement, the Presidents of Konyak CSOs – Konyak Union (KU), Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khung (KNSK), and Konyak Students’ Union (KSU), informed that it has resolved to allow the Indian Army to conduct inquiry but warned that any visit must be with no arms and uniforms.
In this regard, it appealed to the state security to depute necessary arrangements and protocols for the smooth conduct of the inquiry committee.
While the Konyak CSOs appreciated the Union Home Ministry’s concern to bring justice for the Oting massacre that took place on 4 December, it also applauded the initiative made by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy CM Y Patton, and leader of the NPF legislature party TR Zeliang on 23 December at Delhi.
However, it expressed concern that there were no delegates from ground zero while meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to authenticate and portray the real incidents and stories about the Oting massacre.
It also expressed concern on the non-inclusion of ground zero member in the Enquiry Committee constituted for repealing the AFSPA. It opined that only citizens from ground zero would be able to portray the untold sufferings of the civilian for so many decades under the draconian law.
The Konyak CSOs also outrightly appealed to the members in the committee to consider the “value of humanity on utmost priority while framing its recommendation reports”.
“Human rights and value had been ignored and neglected for so many decades and under such circumstances, so many violations and atrocities had been inflicted upon. So many untold miseries and pain had been shouldered till date. Those members in the assigned committee should also be aware that people at ground zero had enough of AFSPA. Time has come to say, 'Enough is Enough',” it said.
It added that any “un-eventualities” that will arise in the future will solely depend upon its reports to which the Konyak CSOs shall not be held responsible.
The Konyak CSOs also questioned the press statement from the Indian Army, whereby it used the term “Justice for all”, which seemed as a “biased assurance” and is “confusing” as Konyaks are demanding for direct action against those Indian armies that had massacred the 14 innocent Konyak youths.
It said that it is happy to learn that the “Friends of the Hill People” is nothing but a “wolf in lamb’s skin”. It also appealed to the “mighty Indian Army” to clarify its actual stance on Oting Massacre incidents.
The Konyak CSOs also declared that mere replacement of the Indian armed forces from Mon district will be of no difference. It said that it requires no security who fails to provide security to its citizens.
Highlighting the atrocities faced by the general public, it said that merely replacing the Indian Military forces is not going to solve the long impending sufferings of the people of Mon District.
Further, it also questioned the state government as to why the Tiru Police Outpost Station had still not being manned. Despite the five-day timeline, it said that no official action has been initiated till date.
While considering its memorandum addressed to the President of India, and the subsequent 30 days ultimatum served, which expires on 10 January, the CSOs said that it has resolved not to rest until those involved in killing the civilians are booked under applicable civil court and action taken report is brought before the public domain within the penultimate timeframe.
“Considering justice delayed is justice denied, the Konyak CSOs will be compelled to convene all Konyak Summit on 18 January 2022 to discuss further course of action if justice is delayed,” it said.
Furthermore, it added that it is time for the Government of India to prove whether the Konyaks are its citizen or not.
(This story was first published on EastMojo and has been republished here with permission.)
