Muslim Residents in UP Help Cremate Hindu Neighbour Amid Lockdown

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis in the country, several Muslim youths in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh came together to set a beautiful example of communal harmony.

They performed the last rites of their Hindu neighbour Ravishankar, who succumbed to cancer on Friday, 27 March. The relatives of the deceased were unable to reach his home owing to the nationwide lockdown that began on 24 March.

The Hindustan Times quoted Zahid Ali, son of village chief Afroji Begum, as saying,