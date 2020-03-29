Nearly 1 Lakh People Arriving in UP Will Be Home Quarantined: Govt
Nearly one lakh people, who have arrived in the state over the last few days owing to the countrywide lockdown, have been asked by the Uttar Pradesh government to remain in home quarantine while instructions in this regard have been conveyed to the village pradhans, a senior official on Sunday, 29 March.
On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued directions to officials to keep the approximately one lakh people, who have arrived in the state in the last three days from other parts of the country, in home quarantine.
Their names, addresses and phone numbers have been made available to the district magistrates and are being monitored, the spokesperson added.
Adityanath also issued directives for all these people to be kept in quarantine and arrangements for their food and other daily needs be fulfilled, a statement issued by the state government said.
While chairing a review meeting at his residence, Adityanath on Saturday also issued directions to officials to strengthen the supply chain of essential goods, the statement said.
While nodal officers of UP were deployed in 12 states on Friday, the CM deployed nodal officers in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh and the northeastern states on Saturday.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that 58,752 pradhans and 11,631 councilors have been contacted through the CM helpline and 11,912 complaints were also resolved.
"Advice and medical facility can also be obtained at the helpline of the health department. The department is monitoring around 60,000 people who have returned from abroad," he said.
