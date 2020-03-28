COVID-19: UP Govt Arranges Buses to Take Workers to Hometowns
Several people gathered at Ghazipur near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Saturday, 28 March, as people waited to board special buses arranged by the Uttar Pradesh government for their native districts in Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported.
Thousands of migrant and daily wage workers crossed over to Uttar Pradesh on Friday, 27 March, and many others waited to do so, desperate to return to their distant villages even if it meant walking the entire way home.
Transportation officers, bus drivers and conductors were called by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday night to make all the arrangements, the government said.
At the Ghazipur border, the migrant and daily wage workers huddled close together, only some with masks aware of the coronavirus threat that had led to an unprecedented 21-day lockdown of the country and taken away their jobs, but helpless to do anything about combating the infection.
Around 10,000 Migrant Workers Crossed Over: Police
Around 10,000 migrant workers from Delhi and Gurgaon crossed over on Friday, said a police official at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur where many waited to enter the state, PTI reported.
The Delhi government was making arrangements to feed the workers and they did not need to leave the city, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain told NDTV.
Most were men but there were also some women and children who had left their homes for a better livelihood working as construction labourers, factory workers, vegetable vendors, rickshaw pullers and a myriad other jobs.
Dhanraj, 35, began his 570-km journey home to Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh from Najafgarh in west Delhi on Friday afternoon. He earned Rs 300-400 a day fitting iron rods at construction sites but the little savings he had are gone.
Buses Reserved for Essential Services
Fearing the spread of the infection, police officials asked many workers not to make the journey. But many said they had no option and tried to hoodwink the police.
There were buses but some of the workers said they were not allowed to board them as they were reserved for essential services. Inter-state road transport remains suspended.
Many said they would make it, one way or the other, hopefully hitching a ride on a truck for part of the way or depending on the generosity of strangers for food.
In a video message, Gandhi said she was pained to see the migrant workers walk for many kilometres. “A tragic situation is unfolding on the border of Delhi, with thousands of people leaving for their homes on foot with no means, no food,” she tweeted.
“They are poor people and is it not our duty to help them?” Priyanka asked.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
