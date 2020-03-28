COVID-19: UP Govt Arranges Buses to Take Workers to Hometowns

Around 10,000 migrant workers from Delhi and Gurgaon crossed over on Friday, said a police official at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur where many waited to enter the state, PTI reported.

The Delhi government was making arrangements to feed the workers and they did not need to leave the city, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain told NDTV.

Most were men but there were also some women and children who had left their homes for a better livelihood working as construction labourers, factory workers, vegetable vendors, rickshaw pullers and a myriad other jobs.

Dhanraj, 35, began his 570-km journey home to Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh from Najafgarh in west Delhi on Friday afternoon. He earned Rs 300-400 a day fitting iron rods at construction sites but the little savings he had are gone.