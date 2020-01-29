No Permit for Pride Parade at Mumbai’s August Kranti Over CAA Stir

The Mumbai Police has denied permission to hold the annual Pride Parade at the August Kranti Maidan that was scheduled to take place on 1 February 2020, citing security reasons. The parade, which is organised by Humsafar Trust, was supposed to be attended by around 15,000 people.

According to a statement released by the police, the permission to hold the parade at August Kranti Maidan was denied over fears that placards against CAA and NRC would be raised during the Pride Parade.