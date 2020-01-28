Dissent Greatest Form of Patriotism: Pooja Bhatt on CAA Protests
Actor Pooja Bhatt on has said dissent is the greatest form of patriotism and asserted that students protesting against the CAA-NRC are giving the message that it’s time to raise our voices. Bhatt was among a host of noted personalties, including Umar Khalid and IPS officer Abdur Rahman, who spoke at a conference in Mumbai organised against the backdrop of the ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Bhatt said,
“Our silence will not save us and neither will the government’s. The ruling party has actually united us. Students (protesting against CAA-NRC) are giving us the message that it’s time to raise our voices. We will not stop until we are heard loud and clear. Dissent is the greatest form of patriotism.”Pooja Bhatt, Filmmaker
The event, held on Monday, 27 January in Mumbai, was organised by the Parcham Foundation and We the People of Maharashtra. The aim of the conference was to discuss the need to preserve and safeguard the values of the Constitution and educate the masses about them, its organisers told PTI. Speakers later submitted a memorandum to government representatives, seeking to know the stand of state authorities on the CAA-NRC-NPR within 30 days.
Pooja Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt has also come out strongly against the CAA and incidents of police violence against protesters, especially against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, JNU and Aligarh Muslim University.
On December 15, the Sadak director, along with Congress leader Sanjay Jha, joined a protest meet in Mumbai, hours before the violence broke at Jamia. In a video that was shared on social media, Bhatt can be seen taking a pledge against the Act.“We believe Citizenship Amendment Bill is discriminatory and it violates the constitutional values. We don’t accept this bill and if it becomes a law we shall boycott its execution. We pledge not to submit any documents if asked to prove our citizenship,” he said. Bhatt continues to tweet about protecting the constitution, India’s democracy and rights of the minorities.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )