Dissent Greatest Form of Patriotism: Pooja Bhatt on CAA Protests

The event, held on Monday, 27 January in Mumbai, was organised by the Parcham Foundation and We the People of Maharashtra. The aim of the conference was to discuss the need to preserve and safeguard the values of the Constitution and educate the masses about them, its organisers told PTI. Speakers later submitted a memorandum to government representatives, seeking to know the stand of state authorities on the CAA-NRC-NPR within 30 days.

Pooja Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt has also come out strongly against the CAA and incidents of police violence against protesters, especially against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, JNU and Aligarh Muslim University.